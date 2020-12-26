Three people suffered non-critical injuries Friday in an "intentional" explosion in the entertainment district of Nashville, a city of nearly 700,000 people in the south-central United States, authorities said.
US authorities probe "intentional" blast in Nashville
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department provided this photo of the aftermath of an explosion in the city's entertainment district on Friday, 25 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NMPD
The Nashville Fire Department provided this photo of the aftermath of an explosion in the city's entertainment district on Friday, 25 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NFD
