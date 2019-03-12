The flag in front of United Nations headquarters flies at half mast in honor of the 157 victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash, which included 19 United Nations staff members, in New York, New York, USA, 11 March 2019. The Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya crashed shortly after take off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on a day earlier. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A man looks at photographs of the crew members of the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 that crashed, during a memorial service by the airlines' Pilots' Association in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 11 March 2019, a day after the plane crashed near Bishoftu, some 50km outside of the capital Addis Ababa shortly after taking off. Ethiopian Airlines said on 11 March that searchers have found the black box from the crashed Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya. All passengers onboard the scheduled flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members have died, the airlines says. EPA-EFE/STR

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 begins to taxi at Baltimore Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 11 March 2019. The crash of an Ethopian Airlines 737 Max 8 on 10 March 2019 has caused Boeing and airline stock to fall. The crash killed all aboard and was the second fatal crash of the aircraft model. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A Kenyan newspaper vendor sells a local newspaper with a headline reading '32 Kenyans perish in Ethiopian plane crash' in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, 11 March 2019. Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, crashed near Bishoftu, some 50km outside of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 10 March 2019, the airline said in its statement. All passengers onboard the scheduled flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, have died, the airlines says. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A handout artists rendering made available 11 March 2019 by Boeing Company showing a 737 MAX 8 passenger plane in Boeing colours. An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger plane en route to Nairobi, Kenya, crashed near Bishoftu, some 50km outside of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 10 March 2019. All passengers onboard the scheduled flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, have died, the airlines said. Boeing has sent a crew to the accident site to help in investigations. Some other airlines have grounded their planes of the same type. EPA-EFE/BOEING HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States announced Monday that it will take "immediate and appropriate action" once it identifies any issue affecting the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX, following the accident in Ethiopia that killed 157 people, eight of them US citizens.

In a statement released on Twitter, the FAA confirmed that a team from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are in the area of the accident collecting data and keeping in contact with civil aviation authorities.