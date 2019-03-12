The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States announced Monday that it will take "immediate and appropriate action" once it identifies any issue affecting the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX, following the accident in Ethiopia that killed 157 people, eight of them US citizens.
In a statement released on Twitter, the FAA confirmed that a team from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are in the area of the accident collecting data and keeping in contact with civil aviation authorities.