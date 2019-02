Fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces stand guard at a security checkpoint in the village of Baghuz, the only area still under the Islamic State's control in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, Syria, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Khalil Hoseen

A female fighter from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces stands on top of an armored vehicle in the village of Baghuz, the only area still under the Islamic State's control in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, Syria, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Khalil Hoseen

A United States-backed Syrian militia on Monday said it would declare the defeat of the Islamic State terror organization in the war-torn country in a short time.

On Feb. 9, the Syrian Democratic Forces, an ethnically-mixed militia led by Kurds, launched an offensive against besieged IS militants in the village of Baghuz, the only area still under the radical group's control in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, near the Iraqi border.