The United States supports Morocco's proposal to establish a measure of autonomy for residents in the disputed territory of Western Sahara, one of Washington's senior diplomats said here Tuesday.

"We continue to view Morocco's autonomy plan as serious, credible, and realistic," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a joint press conference in Rabat with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, who in turn pointed to Washington's "clear and constant position" on the issue.