The decision by Alphabet - of which Google is a key unit - and other US companies to cease commercial transactions with Chinese tech giant Huawei to abide by President Donald Trump's ban on doing business with the firm will have a great impact on the European and Latin American markets, but much lesser effect on the US and Chinese markets.

Since Congress designated it a "national security threat" to the US in 2012, Huawei has had little presence in the US market - with less than a 1 percent market share, according to StatCounter - and so the ban will be more noticed by the US tech industry and providers than by consumers.