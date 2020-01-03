A sign advertises Juul pods, used for vaping in e-cigarettes, outside of a store in New York, New York, USA, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The United States Food and Drug Administration on Thursday banned the sale of unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes, including fruit and mint, in an attempt to reduce their use among children and youth.

The decision, in which companies have 30 days to cease manufacture, distribution and sales, aims to reduce the "troubling epidemic" among youth, although for some sectors it is seen as a step back from the original plan of the President Donald Trump administration to ban all flavors. EFE-EPA