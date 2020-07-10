A view of the main booking office of Pakistan International Airlines office in Islamabad, Pakistan, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A view of the main booking office of Pakistan International Airlines office in Islamabad, Pakistan, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The Department of Transportation of the United States has banned flights from state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from operating on its territory following a scandal regarding fake pilot licenses.