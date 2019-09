US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, USA, Sept. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The United States on Wednesday announced that senior officials from Venezuela and Iran, as well as their families, will from now on be banned from entry into US soil.

This measure was part of two declarations signed by US President Donald Trump and brings further pressure on both countries at the United Nations' General Assembly, where the two governments are being represented at a high diplomatic level.