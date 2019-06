US President Donald J. Trump (R) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A handout TV grab made available by Iran state television English service Press TV (PTV) reportedly shows a footage released for Iran's surface-to-air missile system 'Khordad-3' lunches to shoot down US surveillance drone RQ-4A by Iran's revolutionary guard in southern Iran, Jun.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/PTV HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defense shows flight path and grid plot for the RQ-4A shot down by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, released Jun.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Department of Defense HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States aviation regulator on Thursday prohibited commercial airlines of the country from flying in an overwater area of Tehran-controlled airspace amid heightened military activities and political tensions in the region.

The warning order from the US Federal Aviation Administration came after Iran shot down an American high-altitude surveillance drone that was said to be flying near civil air routes above the Gulf of Oman.