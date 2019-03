Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, gives a press conference on March 15, 209, in Washington DC. United States. EPA-EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that employees of the International Criminal Court (ICC) involved in investigating alleged human rights violations by US personnel will be barred from entering the United States.

"I'm announcing a policy of US visa restrictions on those individuals directly responsible for any ICC investigation of US personnel," Pompeo told a press conference in Washington.