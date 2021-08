A handout photo made available by US Central Command Public Affairs shows Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan, boarding a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Jack Holt / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Evacuees from Afghanistan wait in a terminal for their flight to USA at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as US President Joe Biden (not pictured) delivers remarks on the evacuation of US citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US begins new diplomatic era with Afghanistan from Qatar base

The United States opened a "new chapter" in its foreign policy towards Afghanistan on Monday with the transfer of its diplomatic mission to Qatar and conditioned any engagement with a future Taliban-led government on the insurgents fulfilling their commitments.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled the strategy after the US officially ended its two-decade war in the South Asian country.