US President Donald J. Trump at a ceremony to honor the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A file photo showing the Qualcomm logo displayed at their booth at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 06, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

The President of the United States blocked Monday Singaporean firm Broadcom's bid to acquire US company Qualcomm for $117 billion, over national security concerns.

Donald Trump said the operation, which would have been the largest in the technology sector, "threatens to impair the national security of the United States."