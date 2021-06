Pentagon Press Secretary Rear Admiral John Kirby responds to a question from the news media about the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 during a press conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 18 July 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The United States military bombed positions of Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq on Sunday at the orders of President Joe Biden, the Pentagon reported.

US forces carried out "defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region" on Sunday evening, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement in which no casualties were mentioned.