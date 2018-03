Two women wearing "TogetherJuntos" T-shirts hug each other on March 30, 2018, in San Elizario, Texas. The "TogetherJuntos" caravan, which aims to educate immigrant communities about their rights following the enactment of Texas' Senate Bill 4 immigration law, kicked off on March 30 in El Paso, Texas. EPA-EFE/Alberto Ponce

Cars take part on March 30, 2018, in El Paso in the "TogetherJuntos" caravan, which aims to educate immigrant communities about their rights following the enactment of Texas' Senate Bill 4 immigration law. EPA-EFE/Alberto Ponce

The "TogetherJuntos" caravan, which aims to protect Hispanic communities' rights following the enactment of Texas' Senate Bill 4 immigration law, has kicked off in El Paso and will visit more than a dozen other United States-Mexico border cities in that state through April 12.

SB4 allows law-enforcement agents to inquire anyone they detain about their legal status in the US.