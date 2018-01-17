Undated screen grab taken from a video provided by the organization No More Deaths showing US border patrol agents vandalizing water containers that No More Deaths volunteers leave along the desert migration routes, in the Arizona desert, United States. EPA-EFE/No More Deaths organization

The organization No More Deaths on Wednesday denounced the US Border Patrol for not only routinely interfering with its humanitarian efforts in the Arizona desert but also destroying water, food and other supplies it leaves for undocumented migrants trying to cross into this country.

In its report entitled "Interference with Humanitarian Aid, Death and Disappearance on the U.S. Mexico Border," released on Wednesday, the organization claims that "Through statistical analysis, video evidence, and personal experience, our team has uncovered a disturbing reality. In the majority of cases, US border patrol agents are responsible for the widespread interference with essential humanitarian efforts."