Photo taken July 3, 2019, in the Del Rio, Texas, Sector of the Rio Grande showing agents from the Border Patrol's Borstar trauma, search and rescue division searching for a two-year-old Brazilian girl who was swept from her mother's arms as they were illegally crossing the river into the US from Mexico. EFE-EPA/CBP/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Border Patrol agents on Wednesday were continuing the search for a two-year-old Brazilian girl who fell into the Rio Grande as she was trying to illegally cross the river into the US with her Haitian-born mother, the agency confirmed.

A spokesman with Customs and Border Protection told EFE that officers are continuing the search along the river, on the Mexican bank of which on June 24 the bodies of a Salvadoran migrant and his 23-month-old daughter were found after they drowned trying to cross into the US.