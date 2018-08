US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pours a beverage during the 8th East Asian Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) in handcuffs, being escorted by police, as he leaves court during the break in his trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) carrying his three years old daughter is escorted by police, as he leaves court during the break in his trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

US calls for immediate release of Reuters reporters detained in Myanmar

The Secretary of State of the United States on Saturday called for the immediate release of two Burmese reporters detained in Myanmar for probing the persecution of the ethnic Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine.

Mike Pompeo said on Twitter that he spoke to Myanmar's Foreign Minister Kyaw Tin during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its partners in Singapore.