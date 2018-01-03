Rohingya women look out from the window of their house in MyaePone township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 02 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks with reporters after a United Nations Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 15 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The US Secretary of the State on Tuesday congratulated Myanmar on the occasion of the Asian country's upcoming Independence Day on Jan. 4 and took the opportunity to urge the Myanmar government to ensure everyone has full and equal opportunities.

"I offer congratulations to President Htin Kyaw and the people of Myanmar on the occasion of Myanmar's Independence Day (...) At the same time, we urge authorities to take further steps to ensure everyone has full and equal access to the opportunities and the benefits of a democratic society," Rex Tillerson said in statement.