The Secretary of Economy of Mexico Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal during the Economic Forum for Latin America, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mar 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

The United States, Mexico and Canada will sign a new trilateral trade agreement on Nov. 30 during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, the Mexican economy minister said on Thursday.

Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters that the deal will be signed by representatives of the three countries in the Argentinian capital on the sidelines of the summit of 20 major economies to be held between Nov.30 and Dec.1.