Police cordon off the scene after a vehicle rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol in Washington on Friday, 2 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Members of the National Guard at the scene after a vehicle rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, 2 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Police inspect the vehicle driven by a man who was fatally shot after ramming two police officers and lunging at them with a knife outside the US Capitol in Washington on Friday, 2 April 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Capitol Police (USCP) provided this photo of officer William 'Billy' Evans, who was killed after a vehicle rammed a barricade outside the Capitol in Washington on Friday, 2 April 2021. EFE/EPA/USCP/ HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Officials tow the car that Noah Green drove into two police officers outside the US Capitol in Washington on Friday, 2 April 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The 25-year-old man fatally shot by police Friday after ramming his car into two officers outside the US Capitol posted online in the weeks ahead of the attack about "terrible afflictions" he blamed on "government agencies of the United States of America."

Noah Green, whose actions resulted in the death of Capitol Police officer William Evans, was a 2019 graduate of Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.