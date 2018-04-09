The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico, Monica Flores, speaks during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, March 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico is holding Monday its 101st General Assembly, an event to which Mexico's four presidential hopefuls have been invited to express their respective opinions on subjects that the business organization considers vital for the nation's development.

"Because of the times we're living in, we want to discuss with the candidates - separately - their proposals and the matters that most interest us in the AmCham," in order to see how much they "harmonize with our 2018-2024 agenda," the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico, Monica Flores, told EFE in an interview.