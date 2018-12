The seal of the US Department of Justice on a podium after a press conference in Washington, DC, USA, 20 December 2018. Officials announced charges against two computer hackers from China, in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security's Tianjin State Security Bureau. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A handout image released by the FBI on 20 December 2018 shows the two Chinese hackers Zhu Hua (L) and Zhang Shilong. Officials announced charges against two suspected computer hackers from China, in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security's Tianjin State Security Bureau. EPA-EFE/FBI HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Washington DC, Dec. 20 (efe-epa) - The United States on Thursday called on China to act responsibly in cyberspace after a "broad cyberattack campaign" against intellectual property and "sensitive" commercial data was detected in the US, Europe and Asia.

In a joint statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen expressed the government's "concern" about the activities they believe violate the 2015 cyber commitments between Beijing and Washington.