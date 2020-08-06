A photo provided by Sweet Freedom Cheese of its founder, Jessica Keahey. That store in Bentonville, Arkansas, is the only cut-to-order artisanal cheese shop in that south-central US state. EPA-EFE/Sweet Freedom Cheese

A photo of the interior of Sweet Freedom Cheese, a store located in Bentonville, Arkansas, that is the only cut-to-order artisanal cheese shop in that south-central US state. EPA-EFE/Jessica Keahey/Sweet Freedom Cheese

The price of cheese has fluctuated wildly since the onset of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, where small retailers have had to adapt to sudden shifts in supply and demand for different varieties and find ways to mitigate revenue losses.

"Since everything sort of started, especially since we closed the doors to public, we've seen definitely a drop in our deli in terms of cut-to-order perishables," Scott Freestone, the cheese and charcuterie manager at Arrowine & Cheese, an upscale store near Washington DC that offers rare wines, craft beers, artisanal cheese and tasting events, told Efe.