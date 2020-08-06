The price of cheese has fluctuated wildly since the onset of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, where small retailers have had to adapt to sudden shifts in supply and demand for different varieties and find ways to mitigate revenue losses.
"Since everything sort of started, especially since we closed the doors to public, we've seen definitely a drop in our deli in terms of cut-to-order perishables," Scott Freestone, the cheese and charcuterie manager at Arrowine & Cheese, an upscale store near Washington DC that offers rare wines, craft beers, artisanal cheese and tasting events, told Efe.