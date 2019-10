US President Donald Trump speaks with the news media on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 25, 2019, the day he said that negotiations with China are going very well and "a lot of good things are happening," as the two countries try to get beyond the consequences of their almost year-and-a-half trade war. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

The United States and China are close to concluding certain parts of an accord whose purpose is to put an end to the trade war between the two countries, following their imposition of several rounds of punishing tariffs on each other, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) reported this Friday.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the announcement after discussions with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He about "phase one" of the agreement.