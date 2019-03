Yi Gang, Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) speaks to reporters during a press conference on the sideline of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Yi Gang, Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) waves as he arrives for a press conference on the sideline of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Yi Gang (C), Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Chen Yulu (R), Deputy governor of PBOC, Pan Gongsheng (L) Deputy governor of PBOC and Director of the state administration of foreign exchange arrive for a press conference on the sideline of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's top central banker signaled that Beijing and Washington are getting close to reaching a currency deal as part of their continuing negotiations to settle a yearlong trade battle, according to a Dow Jones news report supplied to EFE on Sunday.

"Both sides have reached consensus on many crucial and important issues, " People's Bank of China Gov. Yi Gang said at a news conference Sunday, held on the sidelines of the nation's annual legislative session.