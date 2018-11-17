Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and US Vice President Mike Pence (R) prepare for a 'family' photograph during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Gala Dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

US Vice President Mike Pence reacts during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at the Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL/ POOL

Trade disputes and the competition for geopolitical influence in the Pacific between China and the United States took center stage at the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum summit in Papua New Guinea on Saturday, where 21 member nations were gathered with the aim of drawing up a common trade area by 2020.

While China's President Xi Jinping reiterated his opinion that no country benefits from a trade war, US Vice President Mike Pence used his speech to warn Beijing of further sanctions if the Asian superpower does not end what he termed abusive trade practices.