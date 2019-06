Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, in Madrid, June 20, 2019. EFE/Pedro Pablo Cortés

By Luís Lima

Madrid, June 20 (efe-epa). The trade war between the United States and China has a substantial impact in Latin America, with the dispute over 5G affecting the development of a region with insufficient technological innovation, a United Nations official said Thursday.