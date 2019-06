Chinese Minister of Defense General Wei Fenghe (L) walks past acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan (R) during a ministerial roundtable on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

IISS CEO John Chipman (L) accompanies Chinese Minister of Defence General Wei Fenghe (C) as he takes his leave after the fourth plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Chinese Minister of Defence General Wei Fenghe salutes after the fourth plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Tension between the United States and China was evident at the Shangri-La Dialogue with representatives from the two countries trading rebukes at the annual multilateral event that concluded in Singapore on Sunday.

Since last year, the two countries are embroiled in a trade war that escalated Saturday as the latest Chinese tariffs on US products worth $60 billion came into effect. The retaliatory measure was taken after Washington imposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods on May 10.