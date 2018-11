A Chinese military official moves a rope line as US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (4-L) meets with China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with Yang Jiechi (R), China's Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (L) and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (R) review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

The United States and China are set to resume talks on security and diplomacy after they were postponed in October, the Chinese foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis will receive China's Yang Jiechi, a Politburo member and director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and National Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Washington on Friday.