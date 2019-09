Chinese women sit on a bench in the shape of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C), United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (L) pose for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NG HAN GUAN / POOL

Negotiating teams from China and the United States will meet in Washington in early October to continue looking for a solution to their trade war, Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a brief statement on Thursday.

“The two sides agreed to hold the 13th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations in Washington in early October, after (which) the two sides will maintain close communication,” the statement said. EFE-EPA