US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He meet at the Eisenhower Building on Feb. 21, 2019. in Washington, United States. EPA-EFE / Shawn Thew

Senior officials from the United States and China gathered here Thursday for a new round of trade talks, eight days before the deadline set by President Donald Trump for reaching a deal to avert the imposition of higher tariffs on imports from the Asian nation.

The US delegation is headed by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.