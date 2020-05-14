People wait in line outside of Church John 3:16 before getting tested for coronavirus in the Bronx, New York, USA, 13 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

A woman wearing a mask waits outside the church John 3:16 before a health care worker takes her information before getting tested for coronavirus in the Bronx, New York, USA, 13 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

Churches have become much more than a spiritual refuge in the coronavirus pandemic. They offer food, provide sanctuary for immigrants, and now they are also centers for COVID-19 testing for Latino and African-American communities in the United States, the most affected by the virus.

In the heart of the south Bronx, one of the poorest areas of the country, a few steps from a metro station and surrounded by new buildings, is the Christian Church John 3:16 where the majority of parishioners are Latino. Since 1935 they have witnessed the changes that this community has faced, and for decades the church has brought spiritual relief. EFE-EPA