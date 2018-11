Commander of United States Central Command Joseph Leonard Votel, speak during a meeting of the Gulf cooperation council's (GCC) armed force chiefs of staff and the commander of the US Central Command, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Noufal Ibrahim

The United States military on Sunday claimed US and Iraqi forces killed over 50 Islamic State militants last month, including five commanders, as part of an offensive in northern Iraq, according to statements released by US Central Command.

The IS commanders were allegedly in charge of planning attacks in several provinces across northern Iraq against both civilians and security forces, and were reportedly killed on Oct. 30 in strikes in Salahuddin province along with 30 other militants.