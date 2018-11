Members of the Central American migrant caravan rest in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, 24 November 2018. EPA-EFE/David Guzmán

A US Border Patrol helicopter flies over the border fence as dozens of Central American migrants walk through the northern city of Mexicali toward the city of Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Barak

A member of the US military looks over towards journalists during a visit to the San Ysidro Port of Entry vehicle border crossing in San Diego, California, USA, on Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Maung

United States authorities said today they had arrested a member of one of the migrant caravans who crossed the border illegally and threw stones at border patrol agents when they tried to arrest him.

The events took place on Friday evening in Yuma, a desert city on the southwestern border of Arizona, when border agents allegedly found footprints near the fence that separates the two countries.