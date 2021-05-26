Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis police officer a year ago today, with the pending promise of police reform to eliminate brutality against the country's racial minorities.
US clamoring for police reform on anniversary of George Floyd's murder
Rev. Al Sharpton (L), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and other community and political leaders hold a press conference and vigil on May 25, 2021, at which they kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds in New York City on the one-year anniversary of his murder by a Minneapolis police officer. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
People pause for a moment of silence at an event hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG
People walk past a mural commemorating George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his murder in Brooklyn, New York on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, speaks to the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, DC, on 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS / POOL
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (c, red dress) and other lawmakers participate in a meeting the US Capitol on May 25, 2021, with relatives of George Floyd, the African-American murdered by a Minneapolis police officer and whose killing sparked a wave of unrest and racial disturbances. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW