Photograph provided Aug 9 showing US Coast Guard cutter Mohawk next to a semi-submersible barge intercepted in the Pacific in Maimi, Florida, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Brandon Murray/US Coast Guard

Photograph provided Aug 9 showing US Coast Guard cutter Mohawk next to a semi-submersible barge intercepted in the Pacific in Maimi, Florida, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Brandon Murray/US Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard on Thursday offloaded seven tons of cocaine at Port Everglades, in southeast Florida.

The shipment presented is the result of seven seizures made off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America between June and mid-July, the Coast Guard said.