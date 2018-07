Photo provided by the US Coast Guard showing the interception of a rustic vessel carrying 28 Cuban immigrants in the Florida Straits, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jonathan Lally/ US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard said Friday that it had repatriated 28 Cuban immigrants who were attempting to reach the country by sea but were intercepted during an operation carried out in the Florida Straits.

The 28 Cubans (20 men, seven women and one child) were travelling aboard a 26-foot (8-m) rustic vessel and were intercepted north of Havana, the Coast Guard said in a statement.