Photo taken April 7, 2018, by the US Coast Guard showing two of its vessels intercepting a boat filled with Haitian migrants off the northern coast of Cuba. Fifty of the migrants were repatriated to Haiti by the Coast Guard and the boat with the remaining 77 was towed to Cuba where they were taken into custody. EFE-EPA/Jonathan. M. Lally

The US Coast Guard repatriated 50 Haitian migrants out of a total of 127 intercepted on board an overloaded boat northeast of Cuba, the institution reported Wednesday.

The repatriation of the 50 Haitians was effected on Tuesday after a joint interception operation conducted last Saturday by Cuban and US coast guard units.