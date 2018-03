The US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Thomas Shannon (C-L), and the Foreign Minister of Colombia, Maria Angela Holguin (C-R), attend the seventh US-Colombia High-Level Partnership Dialogue in Bogota, Colombia, March 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombia and the United States agreed here Thursday to expand their antinarcotics collaboration with the aim of cutting the Andean nation's cocaine production in half by 2023, the No. 3 official in the State Department said.

At the closing of the seventh U.S.-Colombia High-Level Partnership Dialogue in Bogota, Thomas Shannon said that the commitment included the implementation of a national comprehensive antinarcotics strategy.