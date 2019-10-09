US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) shakes hands with Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (L) after delivering remarks to reporters following their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, on 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak to reporters following his meeting with Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (not pictured), at the State Department in Washington, DC, on 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo speaks to reporters following his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured), at the State Department in Washington, DC, on 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Colombian counterpart, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, are meeting on Wednesday in Washington to discuss how they can "expand" their countries' bilateral cooperation in eradicating coca cultivation to reduce production of the raw material for cocaine by 50 percent by 2023.

In remarks to the press at the State Department, Pompeo said that Washington has seen "signs of progress," such as the reduction of coca plots in 2018 for the first time in six years, but he said that both the US and Colombia should increase their cooperation.