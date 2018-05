US President Donald J. Trump (L) and US Vice President Mike Pence (R) listen to the US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (C), speak before Trump signed a presidential memorandum targeting what the White House termed 'China's economic aggression' in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JI

The Secretary of Commerce of the United States Wilbur L. Ross speaks during an interview, on the sidelines of the eighth Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

The commerce secretary of the United States is set to travel to China between June 2-4 to continue negotiations on trade and tariffs, official news agency Xinhua reported Friday.

The dates of the visit, which was expected since the two countries had signed a bilateral agreement in Washington last week, were confirmed in a telephone conversation on Friday between Ross and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, who had led the delegation during recent talks in the US capital.