Smoke billows from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan security officials take up positions near the scene of attack by armed men at an upscale hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A man who was rescued is reunited with his family after an armed attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/EPA/JAWAD JALALI

The United States condemned the Taliban suicide attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday, which killed at least 18 people, 14 of them foreigners.

"We mourn all those who lost their lives in the attack, whether Afghans or citizens of other countries," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.