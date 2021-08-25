People struggle to get into the Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the country in Kabul, Afghanistan, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Afghan Army soldiers secure a military base that was previously in use by the US soldiers, in Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 14 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed that "several hundred" United States soldiers have left Afghanistan after completing their mission at Kabul airport and ruled out that their departure would affect the evacuation and withdrawal operations that Washington hopes to conclude by Aug. 31.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the troops that have left Afghanistan "represent a mix of headquarters staff, maintenance and other enabling functions that were scheduled to leave and whose mission at the airport was complete."