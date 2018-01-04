The White House on Thursday confirmed that President Donald Trump earlier in the day agreed with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, to postpone the two countries' annual joint military maneuvers until after the PyeongChang Olympic Games amid a period of relaxation of tensions between the two Koreas.
In a statement, the White House announced that Trump and Moon had spoken by telephone hours after the South Korean government said that the two nations had decided to postpone the military exercises.