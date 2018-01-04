Photo made available by the South Korean Air Force (ROKAF) shows FA-50 fighters flying over the main venue for the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics, South Korea, Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SOUTH KOREAN AIR FORCE

South Koreans wearing uniforms pose for a photo with the podium during Launch of Victory Ceremonies PyeongChang 2018 at the Press Center in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

US Marines and South Korean Marine Corps soldiers in white winter camouflage have a combat training in the snow during a Cold weather drill in Pyeongchang, some 200 kilometers east of Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The White House on Thursday confirmed that President Donald Trump earlier in the day agreed with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, to postpone the two countries' annual joint military maneuvers until after the PyeongChang Olympic Games amid a period of relaxation of tensions between the two Koreas.

In a statement, the White House announced that Trump and Moon had spoken by telephone hours after the South Korean government said that the two nations had decided to postpone the military exercises.