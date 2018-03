Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R), with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (L), responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump listens as Archbishop Demetrios of America, elder archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, not pictured, speaks during a Greek Independence Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harrer / POOL

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (L), with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R) responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The Congress of the United States approved Friday a $1.3 trillion spending bill, which includes a budget increase for the Pentagon and funding for a border wall with Mexico.

At dawn, the Senate, with 65 votes in favor and 32 against, endorsed the bill, which had been approved earlier on Thursday in the US lower house with 256 votes in favor and 167 against.