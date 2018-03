The US Capitol dome at sunrise after an early morning House vote to halt the government shutdown and approve the budget package in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (L), with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R) responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump participates in a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Congress of the United States early Friday approved a $1.3 trillion spending bill, which includes a budget increase for the Pentagon and funding for a border wall with Mexico.

The Senate, with 65 votes in favor and 32 against, endorsed the bill, which had been approved on Thursday in the lower house with 256 votes in favor and 167 against.