House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the start of a formal impeachment enquiry into President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 24.EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Tuesday that lawmakers will begin proceedings that could lead to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment enquiry," the California Democrat said.