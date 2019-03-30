US Attorney General William Barr, seen here on March 22, 2019, will send to Congress by the middle of next month a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged ties between the 2016 electoral campaign of President Donald Trump and Russia. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

US Attorney General William Barr will send to Congress by the middle of next month a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged ties between the 2016 electoral campaign of President Donald Trump and Russia.

"Our progress is such that I anticipate we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner," Barr said in a letter to the chairmen of the Senate and House judiciary committees, the Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jerrold Nadler, respectively.