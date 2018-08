File photo showing Republican Congressman Chris Collins of New York during the Republican national Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 19, 2016. Collins was indicted for insider trading on Aug. 8, 2018, police said. EFE-EPA/ David Maxwell

Republican Congressman Chris Collins of New York was indicted Wednesday morning for insider trading in shares of an Australian biotechnology company, police said.

Collins and his son Cameron, along with Stephen Zarsky, the father of the latter's fiancee, are implicated in the use of privileged information regarding the shares of Innate Immunotherapeutics ("Innate").