Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives, walks to a press conference on Feb. 7, 2019, in Washington in which she unveiled her "Green New Deal" resolution. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A Democratic congresswoman from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L); and a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, Ed Markey (R); talk with supporters after their "Green New Deal" resolution press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic representative from New York (L); and Ed Markey, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts; speak to a crowd during a press conference to launch their "Green New Deal" in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A freshman member of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled her ambitious plan to combat climate change by drastically reducing the United States' greenhouse-gas emissions.

Introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - a New York Democrat and self-described "democratic socialist" - and Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the resolution sets forth the objectives of a longstanding progressive initiative known as the Green New Deal.